Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 09:04

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Here's a look at what the papers are covering on Tuesday.
By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages carry stories about the immigration crisis, a rise in anti-refugee rhetoric and those profiting from it, and more revelations amid the unfolding nursing home charges controversy.

The Irish Times reports on plans for new legislation on subsidies for parents using childminders. Meanwhile, the Government has been urged to appoint a migration tsar by an alliance of leading NGOs, who say the response to the crisis is "not fast or flexible enough".

In the Irish Independent: Two brothers alleged to have been involved in a campaign of intimidation aimed at halting land sales have admitted defrauding the State of pandemic unemployment supports.

The Irish Examiner reports that online livestreams by seven Irish YouTube accounts filming anti-migrant protests were viewed over a million times during the first days of 2023. It comes amid warnings that violent rhetoric has ramped up.

 

The Irish Daily Mail carries another story on the unfolding nursing home payment controversy.

The Herald carries a report from the Central Criminal Court: Dean Paget (36) pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his former partner Lisa Ward and accepted the facts in relation to a charge of intentionally ending the life of a foetus - his own unborn child.

The Telegraph, i and Daily Mail all report the IMF has forecast that the UK’s economy will see the worst performance of all the advanced nations in 2023 as the cost-of-living crisis hits households hard.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says one in four patients are unable to see their GP due to the “shocking state of the NHS”.

“Secrecy” over planned teacher strikes on Wednesday is leaving “parents in limbo”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mirror leads with former Labour leader Lord Kinnock re-enacting his speech from 1983 about the “cruelty of life
under the Tories”.

The Independent reports “at least 39” police officers are facing misconduct hearings over the coming weeks.

Metro says the Kremlin has denied Boris Johnson’s claim that Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him in a missile strike.

The Sun leads with Chelsea footballer Mykhailo Mudryk “using the N-word in a video clip”.

And the Daily Star says Britons are cutting back on toilet paper during the cost-of-living crisis.



