Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 06:57

More than €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in suspected ‘grow-house’

Two people have been arrested following the raid in Co Roscommon.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Cannabis worth more than €500,000 has been seized from a premises in Co Roscommon.

At 1pm on Monday, gardaí conducted a search in Ballaghaderreen.

A gardai spokesperson said a “suspected cannabis grow-house” was discovered.

Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis.

The total value of drugs seized is approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were arrested at the scene.

They are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.



drugsirish
