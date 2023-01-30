Attack on homeless migrants in Dublin is 'shocking' example of misinformation consequences

James Cox

An attack on homeless migrants in Dublin on Saturday highlights the need to campaign for a fair society, according to trade union Unite.

Unite is sending representatives to an anti-racism protest in Ashtown on Monday evening.

The group has described the attack, reportedly by a group of men with dogs and weapons, as a "shocking" example of how misinformation has consequences.

Spokesperson for Unite Memet Uludag said the local community and the entire country must express solidarity with vulnerable refugees.

Mr Uludag told Newstalk: "These people, many of them are European citizens, the attack is a horrific event and it's a warning for all of us where the hate messages and lies and conspiracy theories can go.

"This has to stop and this is not something anyone in a dignified and decent society can say is acceptable."

The Irish Times first reported that a group of homeless men were attacked at the Tolka river at River Road in Ashtown at the weekend, with a journalist witnessing men with dogs and sticks arriving at the campsite.

An Garda Síochána said it had received reports of an incident in River Road in Ashtown on Saturday afternoon, but no formal complaints had been made.

No reports of injuries have been made to gardaí and enquiries are ongoing, gardaí said.

The Minister of State for Integration has said he is “shocked” and “disgusted” at the attack.

It comes amid some protests organised by communities in Dublin, Cork and Waterford in recent weeks against housing asylum seekers in their communities – raising objections over a lack of consultation.

Politicians have raised concerns that members of the far-right are whipping up fear among locals about what would happen if groups of migrants are moved into an area.

“I was shocked, I was disgusted,” Joe O’Brien said of the incident in Ashtown.

“It’s very worrying. I’ve worked in the area of migrant rights for 20 years plus, I’ve never been more worried about the safety and security of migrants in the country than I am now,” he told RTÉ radio.