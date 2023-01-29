Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 15:29

'No decision' on extension of evictions ban despite record homelessness figures

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the latest homelessness numbers were too high
'No decision' on extension of evictions ban despite record homelessness figures

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

No decision has been made on extending a ban on evictions despite record homelessness figures in the State, the Minister for Housing has said.

Darragh O’Brien accepted that the State's homeless figures are too high but said he would bring forward whatever measures are required to help people.

A new record high of 11,632 people are homeless, according to the latest official figures released on Friday – including 8,190 adults and 3,442 children.

New peaks have been set for six months in a row, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place since November.

Charities have described the Government figures as shocking.

Landlord exodus
Darragh O’Brien said he had brought in measures to try to deal with the homelessness situation (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr O’Brien told the RTÉ This Week programme that it was a “really difficult” situation.

He said: “We have brought in extraordinary measures like the winter eviction ban.

“The numbers are too high. Some small positives within it are that we have a small reduction in the number of families presenting to emergency accommodation.

“To tackle this issue we need to see people exiting from homelessness to safe and secure homes.

“Behind those figures are kids and families and people.

“We are increasing the supply of new homes. We are going to deliver the largest amount of new social homes in decades.”

Asked if he would consider extending the eviction ban, Mr O’Brien said: “No decisions in relation to its extension or what will happen have been taken.

“Any measures which are going to help people I will bring forward and that would be a Cabinet decision.

“Any measures I bring forward have to be legalled, but we are keeping this under very close review.

 

“I am watching the situation and assessing it very closely.”

Asked if he expected to see the homeless figure drop in 2023, the minister said: “I hope so and that is our intention.

“We have seen a levelling off of it, there are challenges, it can be difficult to predict.

“What I have got to make sure is that those who don’t have a safe and secure home to live in have access to good emergency accommodation and we are investing more in that.”



More in this section

Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork
North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire
Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway
housingdarragh o’brienhomelessnesshomelesseviction banminister for housing
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more