Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 13:18

Film showing stories of Troubles victims to be screened in Brussels

A victims campaigner said the event was part of a campaign of opposition to proposed legislation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.
Film showing stories of Troubles victims to be screened in Brussels

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A film about a number of killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland will be shown to MEPs in Brussels on Tuesday.

The film, made by Mobile Media and the Truth and Justice Movement, features eight people who have lost family members in a number of atrocities, including the Omagh bomb, the Ballymurphy massacre and Bloody Sunday.

It has already been shown to parliamentarians at Westminster, members of the Oireachtas parliament in Dublin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Victims campaigner Raymond McCord said the screening was part of a campaign of opposition to the UK Government’s controversial plans to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The Legacy Bill, which is going through its parliamentary stages, would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland, as well as all victims groups.

Chris Heaton-Harris visit to the US
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris recently announced amendments had been tabled to the Government’s Legacy Bill (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr McCord, whose son Raymond Jnr was killed by loyalists in 1997, said: “This is the third Parliament to show the film following Dublin and London.

“The British Government have failed to get any other political party or victims to support their justice-denying Bill.

“The British Conservative Government is saying this Bill is the way forward for the victims, and that all the victims, political parties, human rights organisations, church leaders and human rights laws are wrong.

“The greatest fear of the British Government is the truth.”

Mr Heaton-Harris recently announced amendments had been tabled to the controversial legislation in an attempt to address concerns raised by victims.

One of the changes proposed by the Government would see a proposed new truth recovery body able to conduct criminal investigations “where it judges that to be appropriate”.



More in this section

Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire
brusselsulsteruk governmentlegacyraymond mccordnorthern ireland troubleschris heaton-harristruth and justice movement
Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development

Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more