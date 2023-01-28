Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 10:16

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Here's a look at what the weekend papers are covering.
On Saturday, the front pages are covering President Michael D Higgins' trip to Senegal, energy bill prices, and calls for legislation on foreign political donations.

The Irish Times leads with figures from a new poll on North-South relations on the island of Ireland: the survey found that there is little interaction between people in the Republic and Northern Ireland, with two-thirds of people in the Republic saying they have no friends in the North. Sally Hayden also reports from Senegal, where President Higgins is on an official visit.

According to the Irish Independent, consumers will have to wait months before they see a drop in the cost of their energy bills.

 

The Irish Examiner reports that government ministers want legislation stopping Sinn Féin from getting State funding as long as it is receiving “significant” foreign donations.

 

 

Gardaí were patrolling at the home of Hutch trial witness Paul Byrne following a threat made against him, says The Herald.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Sophie Tuscan du Plantier — filmmaker Jim Sheridan will meet with detectives in relation to the murder case, according to the report.

The in UK, the weekend papers lead on Brexit regrets and a pastor’s Rihanna-inflected trip to hell.

HM Revenue and Customs has come under scrutiny after admitting errors in its handling of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, according to FT Weekend.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has vowed to prioritise tax cuts for businesses over workers before the next general election, reports The Times.

The Daily Express says Mr Hunt will announce a package of incentives to get pensioners and the long-term sick back into work.

The Guardian has found BBC chairman Richard Sharp and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton are among those who have declared they own UK property through off-shore jurisdictions.

A poll conducted for i weekend has found there is growing public regret over Brexit but most voters do not yet want to rejoin the EU.

The Daily Mirror says oil giants are about to announce profits of £160 billion, “as families struggle to pay bills”.

Whistleblowers have told The Independent that children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals.

The Daily Telegraph has a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell’s defenders attempting to show the Duke of York could not have assaulted a girl due to the bath-location being too small.

And the Daily Star carries the tale of a US pastor who died, apparently went to hell where demons were singing Rihanna songs and then came back to life.



