Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 14:17

Chevron College and Unum to bring 100 new jobs to south-east

The companies have each announced 50 additional roles
Sarah Slater

One hundred new jobs have been created in the south-east.

Wexford-based eLearning provider Chevron College is to create 50 jobs with the acquisition of Oiliúna Training.

Chevron College currently employs over 100 staff and delivers certified training programmes in the healthcare, childcare and renewable energy sectors to over 5,000 students each year, while Dublin-based Oiliúna Training has been delivering State-funded further education training programmes for over two decades.

Speaking about the acquisition, Chevron College president Karl Fitzpatrick said: "Oiliúna Training is a hugely successful provider in the training space and has built an excellent reputation for delivering innovative and high-quality training programmes to its learners.

"This unwavering commitment to quality, in addition to its complementary programme offerings presents an exciting growth opportunity for Chevron College."

It is understood new programmes will be delivered in the areas of robotics, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, another 50 jobs are being created in Carlow by income protection and insurance provider, Unum.

The company, which deals with 41 million people across Europe and the US, said the new roles will be in the areas of software development, business analytics, IT delivery management and cybersecurity engineering.

Just under half of the posts are to be filled immediate while the remainder will come on stream of the coming months.

The news follows a similar announcement by the company of 80 roles last year, with the new additions set to bring their Carlow workforce up to 250 employees.



wexfordcarlowjobschevron collegeunumoiliúna training
