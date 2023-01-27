Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 10:40

Enoch Burke turns up at school again despite court order

The High Court decided to impose a daily fine on Mr Burke if he fails to purge his contempt to stay away from the Westmeath school.
Sacked teacher Enoch Burke has once again turned up at Wilson's Hospital School, despite the prospect of paying a large fine.

Mr Burke has until 2pm on Friday to purge his contempt of a High Court order restraining his attendance at the Co Westmeath school pending a disciplinary process.

Mr Burke arrived at the school at about 8.44am on Friday, in a car driven by his father.

He made no response when asked if he would attend the High Court later.

On Thursday, the court decided to impose a daily fine on Mr Burke if he fails to purge his contempt to stay away from the school.

It means if he stays outside the school past 2pm he will be fined €700. He will also be issued a fine for every day that passes until he decides to comply with the court order.

Mr Burke was dismissed from his teaching role at the school last week.

The disciplinary process concerned Mr Burke’s opposition to the school principal's direction requesting teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun “they”. It also concerned Mr Burke’s behaviour at a school event last June where he publicly raised issues with the principal about her direction.

Speaking on Thursday at the gates of the Co Westmeath School, Mr Burke strongly criticised the court’s ruling. He claimed the court’s decision to fine him over his continued breach of the court order equates to making him pay for his “religious beliefs”.

He said that he was a “young teacher” who had spent the last four years “scraping together” a deposit for a house.

He then quoted scripture to gathered reporters, and refused to answer further questions.



