Man (20s) injured in Dublin stabbing

James Cox

A man, aged in his 20s, was hospitalised after being stabbed in an attack in Dublin city centre on Thursday.

Shortly before 1pm, gardaí and emergency services attended at Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, following reports of an assault.

A man in his late 20s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and removed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.

An examination of the scene has been carried out, local enquires are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage from the vicinity of Marlborough Street and North Earl Street at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.