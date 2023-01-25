Live: Enoch Burke spends hours outside school; Varadkar says rent credits permanent

Enoch Burke back to school

Sacker teacher Enoch Burke stood outside on the grounds of Wilson’s Hospital School for several hours on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested by gardaí under public order legislation.

Mr Burke walked to an entrance of the school building, but was denied access. He then remained outside the building for several hours, until the school day ended, after 1.15pm.

Mr Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending the school while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.

Despite his dismissal, he has turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff have refused him entry on both days.

Rent credits

The Taoiseach said the rent credit announced in the Budget last year is a permanent measure.

In October, it was announced renters can claim a €500 credit for the years 2022 to 2025, but it appears that is being extended.

About 400,000 people are eligible for the relief, which was introduced to help ease the pressure of record-high household costs.

Micheál Martin in Lebanon

The Tánaiste is set to tell Lebanese officials today that those responsible for the killing of Private Seán Rooney must be "brought to justice."

Micheál Martin is travelling to Lebanon where the 23-year-old was killed in an attack before Christmas.

He will meet with colleagues of Private Rooney and personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion.

Mr Martin said it will be an opportunity for him to convey his "sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Rooney on their loss."

Murderers on the run

A manhunt is under way for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder.

Police in the North have alerted gardaí after Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast.

They were seen at the railway station, where trains depart to Dublin, at around 1.45pm on Saturday after absconding from the prison service.

Glen appeal All-Ireland club final result

Derry club Glen have lodged an objection to the outcome of Sunday's All Ireland Club Football Final against Kilmacud Crokes.

Dublin champions Crokes had 16 players on the pitch for the last play of the game, which they narrowly won by two points.

The matter will now go to the Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA, who are set to meet on Wednesday evening.