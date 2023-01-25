Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 11:26

PSNI alert gardaí after two convicted murderers go on the run together

Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were last spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast.
PSNI alert gardaí after two convicted murderers go on the run together

Rebecca Black, PA

A manhunt is under way for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder.

Police in the North have alerted gardaí after Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast.

They were seen at the railway station, where trains depart to Dublin, at around 1.45pm on Saturday after absconding from the prison service.

The PSNI said they believe the pair are in each other’s company.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004, and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

Alison McDonagh (49). Photo: PSNI

She is described as being approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos including the words “mum” and “dad” on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

Stephen McParland (54). Photo: PSNI

McParland is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct holdalls.

A PSNI spokesperson said despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23,” they said.

“We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.”



More in this section

Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney
Man who beat his partner in front of her children gets suspended sentence Man who beat his partner in front of her children gets suspended sentence
Video: Enoch Burke arrested by Gardaí, Donohoe 'unaware' of election donations Video: Enoch Burke arrested by Gardaí, Donohoe 'unaware' of election donations
gardabelfastpsnialison mcdonaghstephen mcparlandlanyon place
The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more