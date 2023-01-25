The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 11:04

The RTÉ talk show will welcome An Cailín Ciún (The Quiet Girl) writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi
The Late Late Show will mark Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations with some of the nominees live in studio.

The RTÉ talk show will welcome An Cailín Ciún (The Quiet Girl) writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoi to speak about the film's success.

An Cailín Ciún is the first Irish-language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar and has grossed more than €1 million at the box office in Ireland and the UK. The film has also received two Bafta nominations.

Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack will be on the show to chat about his double Bafta nomination.

Bafta award-winning actress and Harry Potter’s Miriam Margolyes and Senator Lynn Ruane will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss their summer holiday in a campervan, their shared love of the Aran Islands and their upcoming documentary about Lady Gregory.

Tubridy will speak with Karina Molloy, one of the first women to join the Irish Defence Forces, about her experiences of harassment, sexual assault and bullying while serving and why she decided to speak out.

Music will be performed by Aby Coulibaly as she showcases her new single. Derek Ryan and Emma Langford will perform a special duet called Everywhere with you.

The Late Late Show airs Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One



