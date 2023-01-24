Live: Man charged with murder at Cork hospital; HSE to abolish hospital charges

Kenneth Fox

Ulster bank closure

Ulster Bank has confirmed all branches in the Republic of Ireland will close permanently in April.

As part of its departure from the Irish market, customers received notices in recent months informing them of the need to switch to a different banking provider.

On March 31st, Ulster Bank said all branches will cease transactional services, other than transactions to support with account closure requests.

NHS strike

The biggest strike in the history of the NHS will be a “difficult” a senior health service leader has warned, as a top emergency doctor described ongoing chaos in A&E departments.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer for NHS England, said that combined action on February 6th is a “step change” in the dispute.

Nurses and ambulance staff will stage strikes on the same day for the first time in the ongoing row over pay and conditions.

Cork hospital murder

A man has appeared at Cork District Court charged with the murder of an 89-year-old patient at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dylan Magee (30), of Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork city, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher on Tuesday morning.

He was arrested on Sunday at 5.30am and detained for questioning at Bridewell Garda station in Cork.

Hospital charges proposal

Hospital charges are to be abolished by April under a proposal being brought before Cabinet on Tuesday.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is seeking approval from ministers for draft legislation that would scrap the fees.

The charge for inpatient/day services is currently €80 per day, with a maximum of €800, or 10 days, over a year.

Enoch Burke

Former teacher Enoch Burke returned to Wilson’s Hospital School on Tuesday morning, despite being dismissed from his teaching position by the school last Friday.

Mr Burke arrived at the school at 8.38am, when he was dropped off by his father, Seán, in a Hyundai SUV.

An Garda Síochána declined to comment on the situation.

Hutch case

The State has concluded its case against Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch, who is charged with the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, and his two co-accused who deny participating in the murder by providing access to vehicles.

After 13 weeks of evidence, it is expected that Mr Hutch's co-accused Jason Bonney will call witnesses to give evidence on his behalf later.

After the conclusion of the prosecution case on Tuesday, defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, told presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns that the defence are not calling any evidence on his behalf, nor will his client take the stand.

Ukraine corruption

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office resigned on Tuesday, after Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by the Ukrainian president and Mr Tymoshenko’s own social media posts.

Neither gave a reason for the resignation.