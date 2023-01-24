Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack in Co Louth

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack in Co Louth.

The incident took place between 2.30am and 3am at Hoey's Lane in Dundalk.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but gardaí said the front of the house suffered "significant damage."

The blaze was put out by the local fire brigade and the scene was sealed off for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made yet but gardaí have begun an investigation.

Gardaí in Dundalk are keen to speak with anyone who noticed anything unusual on the Inner Relief Road at about 3am on Monday morning.

Officers are also looking for footage, including dash cam video, from the Inner Relief Road, Aghameen Park or Hoey's Lane in Dundalk between 2am and 3am on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.