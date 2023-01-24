Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 10:59

Enoch Burke turns up at school days after dismissal from teaching role

Enoch Burke spent over 100 days in Mountjoy Prison last year for contempt of the order restricting him from attending the school.
Fiachra Gallagher

Former teacher Enoch Burke returned to Wilson’s Hospital School on Tuesday morning, despite being dismissed from his teaching position by the school last Friday.

Mr Burke arrived at the school at 8.38am, when he was dropped off by his father, Seán, in a Hyundai SUV.

An Garda Síochána declined to comment on the situation.

Mr Burke, who was present at the Co Westmeath school last Friday, was informed of his dismissal by principal Frank Milling and board of management chair John Rogers.

It followed a chaotic disciplinary meeting on Thursday, held by the school at the Mullingar Park Hotel, which was repeatedly disrupted by Mr Burke and other members of his family.

Under school disciplinary procedures, the history and German teacher has 10 working days to appeal the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Last week, Mr Burke failed to obtain an injunction stopping the disciplinary process against him, after refusing to give an undertaking pledging to abide by court orders prohibiting him from teaching at or attending the school in Multyfarnham.

Mr Burke spent over 100 days in Mountjoy Prison last year for contempt of the order restricting him from attending the school.

After his release, and the school Christmas break, he returned to Wilson’s Hospital School on January 5th in breach of the order.

In September, Mr Burke was suspended on full pay pending the disciplinary hearing, after an incident where he publicly questioned the former principal of the school over an earlier direction from her to teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun “they”.

Wilson’s Hospital School was contacted for comment.



westmeathenoch burkewilson's hospital schoolmultyfarnham
