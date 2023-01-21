Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 20:50

Man (30s) arrested over alleged arson of Garda patrol car in Co Donegal

The incident happened at 4.15am this morning.
Stephen Maguire

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a Garda patrol car was burned out at a Garda station in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at 4.15am this morning.

Nobody was injured during what is understood to be a deliberate arson attack at Castlefin Garda Station close to the border.

Local fire services rushed to the scene and the blaze was put out but the patrol car was destroyed.

It is understood CCTV was viewed and a suspect was identified.

Following an extensive investigation throughout the day, gardaí arrested a man in the Castlefin area late this afternoon.

It followed an operation between members of the Armed Response Unit and local Gardai.

The man, who is in his 30s and from the locality, is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station in connection with the attack.

He is being interviewed by detectives under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed "A man in his 30s was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday 21st January, 2023 in connection with this incident.

"He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Investigations are ongoing."



