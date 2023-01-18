Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 12:13

Man dies in Omagh house fire

He was rescued from the property but died at the scene.
Man dies in Omagh house fire

By David Young, PA

A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Omagh.

The blaze occurred in a two-storey terraced house on Edinburgh Street early on Wednesday.

Three fire appliances attended the scene after receiving a report of a fire shortly before 6am.

Mark Deeney, assistant chief fire and rescue officer with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”



More in this section

Man released without charge after arrest in League of Ireland match fixing probe Man released without charge after arrest in League of Ireland match fixing probe
Irish jobs at risk as Microsoft plans 5% cut to global workforce Irish jobs at risk as Microsoft plans 5% cut to global workforce
Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery
tyronefirepsniomaghnorthern ireland fire and rescue service
Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses

Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more