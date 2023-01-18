Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 06:39

Cyclist in serious condition following collision with lorry

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a lorry in Co Galway.

Irish police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Renmore on Tuesday.

Shortly before 6pm, emergency services were alerted to a collision at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road.

The cyclist, a man in his mid 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

A technical examination of the scene by gardaí forensic collision investigators is under way, the road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.



