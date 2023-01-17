Man released without charge after arrest in League of Ireland match fixing probe

James Cox

A man in his 20s arrested earlier on Tuesday as part of Operation Brookweed, a League of Ireland match fixing investigation, has been released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to match fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line on 1800 40 60 80, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or to their local Garda station.

The arrest was made in the south of the country, and was the 15th arrest made as part of Operation Brookweed.

Operation Brookweed stems from an investigation opened at the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and European football governing body Uefa.

Ongoing assistance continues to be provided by Interpol officers.

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne said: "Match fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.

"The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match-fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends. A conviction for involvement in match-fixing could result in a significant custodial sentence.”