Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 18:13

Icy conditions expected to continue over coming days

Snow has caused disruption in Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Icy conditions expected to continue over coming days

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Further snow and icy conditions are expected to cause disruption on the island of Ireland in the coming days.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland until noon on Wednesday with further wintry showers forecast.

The north west area has been worst affected so far with some schools closed in Derry, disruption to public transport and a number of road accidents occurring in treacherous conditions.

The Met Office expects snow showers to continue into Wednesday, with up to 10cm in some higher areas.

The coldest temperature recorded overnight in Northern Ireland was in Katesbridge, Co Down, where it reached minus 8.4C.

In the Republic, temperatures dropped as low as minus 7C and some schools in Donegal and Cork were shut.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in effect for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo until 9am on Wednesday.

A separate snow and ice warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Roscommon came into effect on Tuesday evening and will remain in place until Wednesday morning.

Met Éireann said there will be scattered snow showers and icy conditions in some areas.



More in this section

Green light for €450m Blanchardstown Centre apartment scheme despite strong opposition Green light for €450m Blanchardstown Centre apartment scheme despite strong opposition
Irish inflation eases to 8.2% as petrol and diesel costs fall Irish inflation eases to 8.2% as petrol and diesel costs fall
Man caught with thousands of cannabis jellies jailed Man caught with thousands of cannabis jellies jailed
weatherwinterireland
Man jailed for early morning spree of knifepoint robberies

Man jailed for early morning spree of knifepoint robberies

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more