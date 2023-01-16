Lufthansa Technik announces 25 new jobs in Shannon

Kenneth Fox

Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon has announced the further expansion in Ireland with the opening of a new 2,000 M2 facility and the creation of 25 new jobs in Shannon.

They have been experiencing a significant increase in market demand for its worldwide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft engines and components, particularly following the recovery of the aviation sector after the pandemic.

Lufthansa Technik has been operating in Ireland since 1992 and employs more than 300 people in Shannon, Kildare and Dublin.

The current expansion plans mean that the company urgently needs 25 highly skilled aircraft mechanics who will be based at its new facility in the mid-west, working on state-of-the-art aviation technology and equipment.

It is expected that the new facility, commissioned by The Shannon Airport Group, will be fully operational by March 2023.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland and speaking about the news, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This is fantastic news for Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon who are celebrating 30 years in operation in Shannon.

"The new state-of-the-art facility will create highly skilled jobs in the Shannon Aviation Services Cluster. Congratulations to the whole Lufthansa Technik team on this milestone achievement. I wish you the very best with this new chapter.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of Lufthansa Technik’s Mobile Engine Services facility in Kildare.

Meanwhile, Chief executive of Lufthansa Technik in Shannon, Michael Malewski said:“Today we are marking another significant milestone for Lufthansa Technik in the Irish market with the addition of a manufacturing operation in Shannon.

"This is a really important development for our customers and complements our existing services' portfolio.

“The aviation industry was severely impacted by the pandemic. However, the recovery has been rapid and the demand for aircraft maintenance is greater than ever."