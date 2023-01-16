Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 06:24

Irish talent left disappointed at 28th Critics Choice Awards

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin went home empty-handed, despite its nine nominations
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Irish talent was left extremely disappointed at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, after being snubbed in every major category.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin went home empty-handed, despite having scored multiple previous wins and nine total CCA nominations.

The film was beaten in the best picture category by Everything Everywhere All At Once, and McDonagh also lost out to the sc-fi thriller’s creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for best director.

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala – Arrivals
Colin Farrell tested positive to Covid-19 so did not attend the ceremony (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The film’s star Colin Farrell – who won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy earlier this week – was beaten for the top acting award by Brendan Fraser.

Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson did not attend the ceremony on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19, according to reports by US media outlets.

Kerry Condon also lost out in the CCA best supporting actress to Black Panther star Angela Bassett.

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Farrell’s co-star Kerry Condon was nominated as best supporting actress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The only win for British talent came from Daniel Radcliffe, who won best actor in a limited series or movie made for television, for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic story.

The Harry Potter star, who plays the US musical comedian in his spoof biopic, was not present at the ceremony to collect the award.

In the television categories, Matt Smith and House Of The Dragon also lost out – with Smith beaten for best supporting actor in a drama series by Giancarlo Esposito.



