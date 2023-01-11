Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 17:18

Man (40s) appears in court charged with attempted child abduction

The man, who is in his 40s and cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.
Tom Tuite

A father accused of attempted child abduction has been refused bail.

He was charged with burglary and attempted abduction of the child on a date earlier this month.

Objecting to bail, Garda Dean O’Neill cited the seriousness of the case and flight risk concerns.

He alleged the man went to the ex-partner’s home and took the child’s passport and clothing. The court heard he met the child before the mother.

They were subsequently found in a hotel in Dublin, and the man allegedly had a flight booked to leave the country on Friday.

The defence pleaded for him to be released with conditions.

Counsel submitted that the case could go to the Circuit Court, and refusal of bail could result in a lengthy period in custody on remand.

Judge Kelly refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court next week.



