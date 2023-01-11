Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 16:18

Former rugby coach admits to assaulting two boys in the 1980s

John McClean (77), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6, affirmed guilty pleas at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday to four counts of indecent assault sent forward from the District Court.
Jessica Magee

A former rugby coach and teacher at a south Dublin private school will be sentenced next month after he admitted indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s.

The offences took place at Terenure College on dates unknown during term time between 1981 and 1983 and also between 1987 and 1988.

The court heard that McClean admitted to indecently assaulting each of the victims twice. Judge Martin Nolan remanded him in custody to be sentenced on February 23th.

McClean is also facing a further 49 counts of alleged sexual assault concerning 20 former students at the school and will be arraigned on these charges on the next date.

The court heard that all the complainants have submitted victim impact reports and that the sentencing could last up to two days.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 



