Flu stalls Conor McGregor's dangerous driving court case

Tom Tuite

UFC star Conor McGregor was too sick with the flu to face court regarding for his unresolved dangerous driving prosecution in Dublin, on Wednesday.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case in his absence, meaning Mr McGregor will fully contest the prosecution at a hearing in December.

Gardaí stopped the MMA fighter driving a high-performance Bentley Continental GT on March 22nd, 2022 in west Dublin.

He was arrested and initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving in the 2019-reg car at the N4/M50 interchange in Palmerstown, being uninsured, having no licence, and failing to produce his documents within 10 days.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed summary disposal of the case at District Court level.

There had been brief hearings in April, June and September when gardaí further charged him with careless driving in connection with the incident.

In November, the defence offered a proposal to be considered by the prosecution and the case was adjourned until Wednesday for progress, at which point the MMA star had been due to return to Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda witnesses attended court, however, defence barrister David Staunton, instructed by solicitor Aoife Corridon, explained Mr McGregor could not attend.

“Unfortunately, the defendant is indisposed today, and we have a letter from his general practitioner, which he attended this morning. He has a likely diagnosis of influenza and is unable to attend court,” counsel said.

State solicitor Siobhan Matthews said the prosecuting officer, Garda Denis Lordon, had been informed of that, stating there was no difficulty.

Mr Staunton also reminded the judge that he had kindly adjourned the case in November after the defence made its proposal to the prosecution.

Counsel added: “Unfortunately, we have been unable to resolve matters and will have to ask for a hearing date.”

Judge McHugh ordered that the District Court trial would take place on December 6th.

Mr McGregor, who now lives in Staffan, Co Kildare, appeared in court for four previous hearings relating to these proceedings and will be expected to attend the hearing date.

On conviction, dangerous driving carries a maximum fine of up to €5,000 and six months imprisonment. Careless driving carries a maximum fine of €5,000 but has no risk of a prison sentence.