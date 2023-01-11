Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 13:32

Flu stalls Conor McGregor's dangerous driving court case

The court heard the MMA fighter was too sick to appear in court on Wednesday
Flu stalls Conor McGregor's dangerous driving court case

Tom Tuite

UFC star Conor McGregor was too sick with the flu to face court regarding for his unresolved dangerous driving prosecution in Dublin, on Wednesday.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case in his absence, meaning Mr McGregor will fully contest the prosecution at a hearing in December.

Gardaí stopped the MMA fighter driving a high-performance Bentley Continental GT on March 22nd, 2022 in west Dublin.

He was arrested and initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving in the 2019-reg car at the N4/M50 interchange in Palmerstown, being uninsured, having no licence, and failing to produce his documents within 10 days.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed summary disposal of the case at District Court level.

There had been brief hearings in April, June and September when gardaí further charged him with careless driving in connection with the incident.

In November, the defence offered a proposal to be considered by the prosecution and the case was adjourned until Wednesday for progress, at which point the MMA star had been due to return to Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda witnesses attended court, however, defence barrister David Staunton, instructed by solicitor Aoife Corridon, explained Mr McGregor could not attend.

“Unfortunately, the defendant is indisposed today, and we have a letter from his general practitioner, which he attended this morning. He has a likely diagnosis of influenza and is unable to attend court,” counsel said.

State solicitor Siobhan Matthews said the prosecuting officer, Garda Denis Lordon, had been informed of that, stating there was no difficulty.

Mr Staunton also reminded the judge that he had kindly adjourned the case in November after the defence made its proposal to the prosecution.

Counsel added: “Unfortunately, we have been unable to resolve matters and will have to ask for a hearing date.”

Judge McHugh ordered that the District Court trial would take place on December 6th.

Mr McGregor, who now lives in Staffan, Co Kildare, appeared in court for four previous hearings relating to these proceedings and will be expected to attend the hearing date.

On conviction, dangerous driving carries a maximum fine of up to €5,000 and six months imprisonment. Careless driving carries a maximum fine of €5,000 but has no risk of a prison sentence.



More in this section

New report finds increasing tourism VAT rate could cost 24,000 jobs New report finds increasing tourism VAT rate could cost 24,000 jobs
British government criticised for 'petulance' after McDonald excluded from talks British government criticised for 'petulance' after McDonald excluded from talks
Seven disability centres found to be non-complaint with Covid measures Seven disability centres found to be non-complaint with Covid measures
dublingardaicourtblanchardstown district courtconor mcgregoralleged dangerous driving
New 'Kraken' Covid variant likely to become dominant in Ireland - immunologist

New 'Kraken' Covid variant likely to become dominant in Ireland - immunologist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more