Regional front pages: Crisis in regional hospitals; rising house prices

The ongoing overcrowding crisis playing out in hospitals across the country is covered extensively in this week's regional newspapers.

The front pages of the Waterford News & Star, the Roscommon Herald and the Western People all cover the crisis.

In Waterford, the situation at University Hospital Waterford is at odds with the national trend: the hospital trolley count remains close to zero.

In Roscommon, a Castlerea-based GP has called for urgent action in the midst of the crisis.

And safety at Mayo University Hosital has been compromised because of overcrowding, according to Trevor Quinn's report.

The Nationalist is covering house prices in Carlow: according to the latest figures, the price of a three-bedroom semi-detatched house will rise by 4 per cent this year.

The Kildare Nationalist speaks to rural publicans as they assess the challenges of the year ahead.

The Laois Nationalist leads with a special feature, looking at life inside the Midlands Prison.