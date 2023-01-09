Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 17:34

Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin appointed deputy government whip

Mr Devlin has also been chosen as the party's chief whip
Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin appointed deputy government whip

Dún Laoghaire TD Corman Devlin has been appointed as Fianna Fáil chief whip and the deputy government whip.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed the news on Monday, describing Mr Devlin as a "hardworking and diligent public representative".

"Deputy government whip is a very important position within the three-party Government.

"I look forward to working alongside him to progress legislation through the Oireachtas," Mr Martin added.

Mr Devlin said he was delighted with the appointment, adding: "I look forward to ensuring we continue to deliver on the ambitious legislative agenda of this Government in key areas such as health, housing, justice and the environment."



More in this section

Trolley figures show reduction in Emergency Department overcrowding Trolley figures show reduction in Emergency Department overcrowding
Man dies following road collision in Co Limerick Man dies following road collision in Co Limerick
Video: Warnings over medicine shortages; hospital waits ease Video: Warnings over medicine shortages; hospital waits ease
micheal martinfianna failtánaistechief whipdeputy government whipcorman devlin
Housing minister ‘disturbed’ by anti-migrant protests in Dublin suburb

Housing minister ‘disturbed’ by anti-migrant protests in Dublin suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more