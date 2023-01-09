Man dies following road collision in Co Limerick

Fiachra Gallagher

A man died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick on Monday morning, gardaí said.

The fatal collision between a car and a van occurred at approximately 6.15am on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his late 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at Cork University Hospital, gardaí said.

The deceased man was transferred to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will take place.

The R513 is currently closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.