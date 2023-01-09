Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 12:07

Mayo's Lee Keegan announces intercounty retirement

The Westport clubman made his debut for the Mayo Seniors in February 2011
Mayo's Lee Keegan announces intercounty retirement

Muireann Duffy

Mayo's Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from intercounty football after 11 years with the county's Senior panel.

A statement issued by Mayo GAA on Monday confirmed the news, describing the Westport clubman as "one of the best to play for the county".

Keegan's Championship arrival for Mayo came in July 2011 against Cork, marking the first of his 67 appearances in the competition.

The 33-year-old holds the Connacht record for the highest number of All-Star awards on the back of nine nominations spanning from 2012 to 2022. He was named in the Team of the Year on four occasions at right-half back (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016), before taking the 2021 award at full back.

In addition, he was also nominated for the Footballer of the Year Award in three seasons, and claimed the plaudit in 2016.

Unfortunately for Keegan, his last outing for Mayo came in the form of a defeat to Kerry in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Lee Keegan
Mayo's Lee Keegan with his daughters Rhia and Líle. Photo: Inpho

Keegan also saw glory with his club, aiding them to a Senior County Championship win last year, as well as county, provincial and All-Ireland titles at Intermediate level.

"It's safe to say Lee has been an incredible servant to Mayo GAA," the statement said, adding: "No matter the occasion, Lee played his heart out."

Mayo GAA thanked him for his contribution and wished him "the best of luck in his future endeavours".

Keegan added that he "enjoyed every minute" of his time in the county set-up, thanking his wife Aoife for her support during his intercounty career.

After confirming he will continue to line out for his club, Keegan finished: "I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces.

"That'll be an unusual experience for me, I'm sure, but such is the way of life."



More in this section

'Are you kidding me?': Tommy Tiernan frustrated in Roy Keane interview 'Are you kidding me?': Tommy Tiernan frustrated in Roy Keane interview
Live: Warnings over medicine shortages; hospital waits ease Live: Warnings over medicine shortages; hospital waits ease
Ireland will have to provide asylum for victims of climate change, says Minister Ireland will have to provide asylum for victims of climate change, says Minister
gaafootballmayogaelic footballlee keegan
Trolley figures show reduction in Emergency Department overcrowding

Trolley figures show reduction in Emergency Department overcrowding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more