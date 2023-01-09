Mayo's Lee Keegan announces intercounty retirement

Muireann Duffy

Mayo's Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from intercounty football after 11 years with the county's Senior panel.

A statement issued by Mayo GAA on Monday confirmed the news, describing the Westport clubman as "one of the best to play for the county".

Keegan's Championship arrival for Mayo came in July 2011 against Cork, marking the first of his 67 appearances in the competition.

The 33-year-old holds the Connacht record for the highest number of All-Star awards on the back of nine nominations spanning from 2012 to 2022. He was named in the Team of the Year on four occasions at right-half back (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016), before taking the 2021 award at full back.

In addition, he was also nominated for the Footballer of the Year Award in three seasons, and claimed the plaudit in 2016.

Unfortunately for Keegan, his last outing for Mayo came in the form of a defeat to Kerry in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Mayo's Lee Keegan with his daughters Rhia and Líle. Photo: Inpho

Keegan also saw glory with his club, aiding them to a Senior County Championship win last year, as well as county, provincial and All-Ireland titles at Intermediate level.

"It's safe to say Lee has been an incredible servant to Mayo GAA," the statement said, adding: "No matter the occasion, Lee played his heart out."

Mayo GAA thanked him for his contribution and wished him "the best of luck in his future endeavours".

Keegan added that he "enjoyed every minute" of his time in the county set-up, thanking his wife Aoife for her support during his intercounty career.

After confirming he will continue to line out for his club, Keegan finished: "I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces.

"That'll be an unusual experience for me, I'm sure, but such is the way of life."