Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 11:13

Six acts in the running for Ireland's 2023 Eurovision entry

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Liverpool, hosting on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine
Six acts are getting ready to battle it out to become Ireland's entry for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool will host this year's competition on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine. The event will be staged in the Liverpool Arena, with the semi-finals taking place on May 9th and 11th before the final on Saturday, May 13th.

RTÉ issued a call-out for entrants last year, and six songs have since been selected to compete for a chance to represent Ireland.

The songs and performers vying for a shot at Eurovision glory include 'Too Good for Your Love' (ADGY), 'Midnight Summer Night' (Connolly), 'Wild' (Leila Jane), and 'Down in the Rain' (K Muni & ND).

Some familiar faces are also in the running, as former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon leads Public Image Limited with their song 'Hawaii', and Dublin band Wild Youth hope to impress with 'We are One'.

The finalists will perform on the Late Late Show on Friday, February 3rd, when the winner will be picked by a combination of a national and international jury, as well as a public vote.



