Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 21:07

Elderly female pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

Gardaí have appealed for information about the incident in Co Galway.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman in her 80s has suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore on Friday.

The female pedestrian was struck by a car at around 5.05pm, with the driver of the car failing to remain at the scene.

The woman is being treated at University Hospital Galway where her injuries are described as serious.

The Old Limerick Road was closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed until Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing and appealed for road users who may have camera footage to make this available to police.



