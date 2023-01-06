Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 14:21

Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – Minister for Finance

Michael McGrath welcomed the figures but said that there ‘is still a long way to go to’ before inflation is fully under control.
Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – Minister for Finance

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.

The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.

Despite inflation staying over 8 per cent, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.

“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTÉ’s News At One on Friday.

 

“There is always, of course, the caveat of another energy price shock, for example associated with the war, but based on the information that we have at this point in time, we do believe that inflation has now peaked and is on the way down here in Ireland.

“We do believe that this downward trajectory with inflation will continue and will actually accelerate, particularly in quarter two and quarter three of this year, so that is good news.

“But it does also mean that prices remain elevated at a consumer level, which I think is what people will be most interested in, is how it affects them in the pocket, the prices that they’re paying for the goods and services that they consume.

“We’re seeing some reductions at the forecourts, for example in terms of fuel, but in general we’re not seeing actual reductions, but we’re seeing an easing in the rate of increase.”

On the possibility of further interest rate increases from the European Central Bank, Mr McGrath said it is facing a “difficult balancing act” between tackling inflation and not hurting consumers.

“…The reality is inflation is insidious, it does hurt people, it hurts businesses, and it impacts negatively on economies and reduces the purchasing power that people have for the euro in their pocket, and that is a concern.

“So it is in all of our interest that we do get inflation down, today’s figures are a welcome step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go to get it fully under control.”

When asked whether government would extend cost-of-living measures due to expire at the end of February, Mr McGrath said they will “come to a view” in the coming weeks, “when we have a clearer picture as to the level of inflation”.



More in this section

Live: Two charged with Mahamud Illyas murder; trolley crisis deepens Live: Two charged with Mahamud Illyas murder; trolley crisis deepens
Irish woman becomes first candidate fired in latest BBC series of The Apprentice Irish woman becomes first candidate fired in latest BBC series of The Apprentice
Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery
michael mcgrathirishinflation
Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas in Co Meath

Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas in Co Meath

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more