Two men arrested in connection with murder of Mahamud Ilyas

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have made two further arrests in connection with the murder of a man in Co Meath last month.

The body of Mahamud Ilyas (22) was discovered wrapped in material on farmland at Belgree Lane in Kilbride, near Ashbourne, on December 10th.

A man in his 50s was arrested on December 13th in Dublin 15, at which point a domestic residence in the area was declared a crime scene and was sealed off for examination.

The same day, a second man in his late teens was also arrested. Both were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Wednesday, Gardaí issued an update to confirm two further men, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with Mr Ilyas' death.

The men are currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.