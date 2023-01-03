Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 15:09

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton set for surgery on injured cheekbone

The Irish begin their Six Nations campaign away to Wales on February 4th.
By PA Sport Staff

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury.

Fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys – and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.

“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website.

Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4th.

Andy Farrell’s side then have a potential title-defining appointment with France in Dublin seven days later.

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury.



