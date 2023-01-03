Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 08:30

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A plea from the HSE for people to 'consider all options' before attending hospitals, a man being charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca, and potential tax breaks for landlords are among the stories that feature on Tuesday's front pages.

The HSE's plea due to the huge strain on the health service is the main story on front page of The Irish Times.

A man being charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca is the lead story in the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on potential tax breaks for landlords.

Britain's Prince Harry's latest comments about his relationship with his father and brother dominate the UK papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead with Harry saying he wants to reconcile with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and i report the future of the NHS is “on a knife edge”, with warnings the pressure on the UK's hospitals is set to last until April.

The Independent says passengers to the UK from China will not have to take a Covid test on arrival from next week.

The Financial Times leads with a warning that the UK will face one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries out of the G7 countries this year.

Ministers fear millions of Britons will be put off train travel for good as a result of industrial action, according to The Times.

And the Daily Star says health experts are encouraging people to eat their Christmas trees for a “New Year health kick”.



More in this section

Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’ Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’
Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46 Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46
Pensioner hailed as eco-champion after planting 20,000 trees on disused land Pensioner hailed as eco-champion after planting 20,000 trees on disused land
the sunthe guardianfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe timesithe independentthe telegraph
Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more