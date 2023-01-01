Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 17:29

Woman (28) found dead in Cork City named

Bruna Fonseca's body was found in a residence on Liberty Street in Cork City on Sunday morning
Muireann Duffy

The woman found dead in a residential property in Cork City on Sunday morning has been named as Bruna Fonseca.

The 28-year-old's body was discovered in the property on Liberty Street and a man, aged in his 20s, was earlier arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí confirmed Ms Fonseca's identity on Sunday evening, adding that a post-mortem examination has since been completed, the results of which are being withheld for operational reasons.

The arrested man continues to be detained at Bridewell Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with Ms Fonseca's family and officers are continuing to examine the crime scene which remains sealed off.

Gardaí added investigations into the matter are ongoing and said further updates will follow.



corkgardaicork cityliberty streetbruna fonseca
