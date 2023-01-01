Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 10:14

Man arrested after woman (20s) found dead in Cork apartment

The woman was found unresponsive in an apartment on Liberty Street.
Gardaí are investigating after a young woman was found dead in Cork city in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 6.30am on Sunday morning.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive in an apartment on Liberty Street. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The young woman's body remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out later on Sunday. Gardaí said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on Sunday morning and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city.



