What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The housing and cost-of-living crises continue to dominate Ireland's political agenda in the new year, with several stories splashed across the front pages.

The Business Post reports that the Land Development Agency, which was set up by the Government four years ago to accelerate the construction of housing, has built no homes on State lands.

The Minister for Housing has conceded that the Government will struggle to hit its own targets next year, according to the Ireland edition of The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Independent says the Taoiseach wants to extend some cost-of-living measures in a move that could put him on a collision course with the Green Party.

Meanwhile, hospital patients in peril and a push to protect pubs are splashed across the British front pages.

“Patients die before they get a bed”, states the headline of Sunday People, which says NHS doctors have blasted the UK government over the “Dickensian” crisis in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports British prime minister Rishi Sunak has promised “better times ahead” for the UK.

There is fresh hope for the Tories at the polls with a third of the electorate in key battlegrounds undecided, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Telegraph reports two nuclear power stations in the UK may be forced to shut after their French owner complained about finance minister Jeremy Hunt’s windfall tax.

A royal aide who asked a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception will be invited to the King Charles’s coronation, says the Sunday Mirror.

Campaigners warn in The Independent that hundreds of thousands of dementia sufferers risk missing treatment after diagnosis rates dropped during the pandemic.

And Daily Star Sunday invites its readers to join up to so-called “Wet January” by frequenting pubs to help keep them open.