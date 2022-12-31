Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 18:09

Second man arrested after man left in critical condition after Cork assault

Gardaí investigating an incident in Cork on December 28th, in which a man in his late 20s was seriously assaulted, have made a second arrest
Second man arrested after man left in critical condition after Cork assault

James Cox

Gardaí investigating an incident in Cork on December 28th, in which a man in his late 20s was seriously assaulted, have made a second arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital, his condition remains critical.

The assault took place near the Glenwood Eastate in Carrigaline.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28th, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Memorial for Co Meath man who died in tragic fall has disappeared, says distressed family Memorial for Co Meath man who died in tragic fall has disappeared, says distressed family
Ireland gears up to ring in the new year Ireland gears up to ring in the new year
Last-minute deal halts closure of out-of-hours GP service in the Midlands Last-minute deal halts closure of out-of-hours GP service in the Midlands
corkgardaiassaultcarrigalineglenwood estate
Visa waiver scheme ‘could dissuade US travellers from visiting North’

Visa waiver scheme ‘could dissuade US travellers from visiting North’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more