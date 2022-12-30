What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The only footballer to win three World Cups is splashed across many of the front pages, along with coverage on a growing healthcare crisis in Ireland.
The Irish Times and the Irish Daily Mail report on the surge in flu infections in recent weeks, with record overcrowding expected in hospitals in the new year.
An alarming rise in killings of women and children has contributed to the homicide rate almost doubling this year, according to the Irish Independent.
The Irish Daily Star calls Pele the greatest footballer of all time after his death in Brazil aged 82.
Meanwhile, the British editions of The Sun and the Daily Mirror describe Pele as the “king of football” and “the best”.
The Sun: King of Football #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BTUPoDB46o
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 29, 2022
Friday's front page: The best #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/zW06jfZafH pic.twitter.com/rSGIFq1TI6
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 29, 2022
Elsewhere, UK ministers have told The Times that striking unions are running out of money and will have to back down, with British defence secretary Ben Wallace saying in the Daily Express there is no “magic wand” to fund pay rises.
Times: Strike costs ‘will force unions into climbdown’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0swRIw8428
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 29, 2022
Tomorrow's paper today: Pele, The King of the beautiful game dies aged 82#tomorrowspapertodayhttps://t.co/iAlgEgoyed pic.twitter.com/bI0qvKxVfv
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 29, 2022
The Daily Mail carries “startling” research that unsecured borrowing has hit record levels in the UK and millions of families are struggling with personal debt.
Mail: Families’ growing mountain of debt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NXp62lEOZI
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 29, 2022
Meanwhile, analysis by The Guardian shows one in 10 Tory peers have given more than £100,000 (€113,000) to the party.
Guardian front page, Friday 30 December 2022: One in 10 Tory peers have given more than £100,000 to the party pic.twitter.com/W8EzkL3oIz
— The Guardian (@guardian) December 29, 2022
The Daily Telegraph says soaring Covid cases in China have given British prime minister Rishi Sunak pause to consider bringing back travel restrictions.
Hi res version of Telegraph: #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ua7PJAOmzX
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 29, 2022
NHS leaders warn in The Independent that the health service is not able to tackle the hidden “parallel pandemic” in mental health.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/mwjA4lAooo
— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) December 29, 2022
Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty ensured a record fall in the second half of the year in global dealmaking, according to the Financial Times.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 30th December pic.twitter.com/zHfp3fWZrI
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 29, 2022