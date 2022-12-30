Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 07:36

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The Friday papers mourn the passing of Pele, the world’s best footballer.
The only footballer to win three World Cups is splashed across many of the front pages, along with coverage on a growing healthcare crisis in Ireland.

The Irish Times and the Irish Daily Mail report on the surge in flu infections in recent weeks, with record overcrowding expected in hospitals in the new year.

Only one Irish primary school moved away from a Catholic ethos this year, the Irish Examiner reports.

An alarming rise in killings of women and children has contributed to the homicide rate almost doubling this year, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Star calls Pele the greatest footballer of all time after his death in Brazil aged 82.

Meanwhile, the British editions of The Sun and the Daily Mirror describe Pele as the “king of football” and “the best”.

Elsewhere, UK ministers have told The Times that striking unions are running out of money and will have to back down, with British defence secretary Ben Wallace saying in the Daily Express there is no “magic wand” to fund pay rises.

The Daily Mail carries “startling” research that unsecured borrowing has hit record levels in the UK and millions of families are struggling with personal debt.

Meanwhile, analysis by The Guardian shows one in 10 Tory peers have given more than £100,000 (€113,000) to the party.

The Daily Telegraph says soaring Covid cases in China have given British prime minister Rishi Sunak pause to consider bringing back travel restrictions.

NHS leaders warn in The Independent that the health service is not able to tackle the hidden “parallel pandemic” in mental health.

Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty ensured a record fall in the second half of the year in global dealmaking, according to the Financial Times.



