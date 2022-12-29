What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Housing, health services and the State papers are some of the stories making the front pages of the national newspapers on Thursday.

The Irish Times reports some learner drivers are waiting up to seven months for a test date, and Dublin City Council's plans to target church sites as part of a major land-buying programme due to commence in the next six months.

The papers also covers the latest State papers release from the National Archive, which cover conversations surrounding the 1996 ceasefire.

The Irish Examiner reads: 'State to help fund politician security measures' after gardaí launched a review after Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll-MacNeillwas "harassed by second man".

Alongside, the paper also reports that former pope Benedict XVI is "very ill".

The Echo's headline reads: 'Hospital fear factor', adding that people are avoiding Emergency Departments in Cork out of fear they will be left waiting on trolleys.

The Irish Daily Star says Hezbollah fighters claim they were at the scene when Private Seán Rooney was shot in Lebanon, but insists the group was not involved.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mirror covers reaction to Covid antigen test price hikes, while the Irish Daily Mail quotes Taoiseach Leo Varakdar, who said the housing crisis is holding Ireland back.

In Britain, the papers focus on law and order, civil servant scrutiny and a “national crisis” in dementia care.

The new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress tells The Independent that strikes will continue until the British government negotiates pay rises.

The Daily Express says a "horrific wave" of murders over Christmas has prompted British prime minister Rishi Sunak to pledge to make the streets safer.

The Daily Express says a “horrific wave” of murders over Christmas has prompted British prime minister Rishi Sunak to pledge to make the streets safer.

Labour proposes law and order reform to The Times, with the party suggesting victims of anti-social behaviour choose how offenders are punished.

Labour proposes law and order reform to The Times, with the party suggesting victims of anti-social behaviour choose how offenders are punished.

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt has scrapped a wide-ranging review of the tax system, prompting the Daily Mail to ask: “Have Tories given up on cutting tax?”

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt has scrapped a wide-ranging review of the tax system, prompting the Daily Mail to ask: "Have Tories given up on cutting tax?"

A review has found taxpayers’ money has been given to groups promoting Islamic extremism, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Extremist groups funded by the taxpayer'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/8i2eSgSvkk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 28, 2022

Others to benefit from the public coffers are civil servants, with The Sun reporting they have received £30 million in gift cards over the last year.

On tomorrow's front page: Civil servants have been handed £30million in gift cards despite strike threats and half working from home

Families of those with dementia warn in The Guardian of a “national crisis” in care safety after half of residential homes inspected this year were rated inadequate or requiring improvement.

Guardian front page, Thursday 29 December 2022: Dementia patients' families warn of 'horrific' crisis in care homes

The Daily Mirror celebrates an extra 1,000 defibrillators being made available around the UK in parks, shops and post offices to help those suffering cardiac arrest.

Thursday's Front Page Today:



1,000 NEW HEART KITS TO SAVE LIVES

ExxonMobil is suing the European Union to try to force the bloc to scrap a windfall tax on oil producers, says the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 29 December

And the Daily Star reports on a “puss in boot” after police found a tiger cub hidden in a car during a traffic stop.