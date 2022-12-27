Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 17:17

Housing minister intends to propose 100% redress scheme for defective homes

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that Darragh O'Brien would propose a full redress scheme to Cabinet.
Housing minister intends to propose 100% redress scheme for defective homes

The Minister for Housing has said that he intends to propose a 100 per cent redress scheme for defective homes built during the Celtic Tiger.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that Darragh O'Brien said he would propose a full redress scheme to Cabinet, but stressed that any proposed scheme would be subject to approval by ministers.

It is estimated that 100,000 homes built in the State between 1991 and 2013 are defective, according to a July 2022 report from a Government-appointed working group. Properties were built without adequate fire safety material, and various other structural defects.

Now, an estimated €2.5 billion is needed to make these homes safe again.

"I want us to help people to fix their apartments and homes and make them safe, and this Government is committed to helping there," Mr O'Brien told The Irish Times in a pre-Christmas interview.

"The average cost [per apartment], as far as we can estimate, is about €25,000 per unit. Some are a lot more, some are less. There’s a range of cost, from about €1.56 billion to €2.5 billion, to be able to rectify the 100,000 or so homes that require remediation."

Affected home-owners Sam and Odette Doran told BreakingNews.ie that in August, they and other residents of The Crescent in Dublin 12 received news that they faced a €68,5000 bill to fix defects in the apartment complex.

These defects stemmed from the original construction process. “Essentially, when we moved in there in 2005, we moved into a defective building, unbeknown to ourselves,” Odette said.

Living in a defective building has had a huge impact on those who live there day to day, Sam said.

“You’re living under a threat,” Sam reasoned. “Do you have a home? Do you not have a home?”



More in this section

Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash
Police Federation: Officers leaving PSNI because they cannot afford to stay Police Federation: Officers leaving PSNI because they cannot afford to stay
Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth
housinghousing crisismicadefective homesdarragh o brien
Rising energy costs just ‘the tip of the iceberg’, warn butchers

Rising energy costs just ‘the tip of the iceberg’, warn butchers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more