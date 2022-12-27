Former Russian president predicts Northern Ireland 'will join' Republic in 2023

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 16:23

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted that Northern Ireland will leave the UK and "join the Republic" in 2023
James Cox

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted that Northern Ireland will leave the UK and "join the Republic" in 2023.

It was one of the predictions he made in a Twitter thread, while he also claimed Britain will rejoin the EU before the bloc's "collapse".

One of the strangest claims from Medvedev read: "Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites".

He added: "War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process."

He also claimed there would be a civil war in the United States, with Texas and California seceding.

Medvedev claimed Elon Musk would run for US president, despite the fact the Twitter boss is not eligible.

He concluded: "Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"



