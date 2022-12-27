Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 07:59

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on Ireland's health service being under massive pressure as well as the cost of extreme weather events across the world.
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages focus on Ireland's health service being under massive pressure as well as the cost of extreme weather events across the world.

The Irish Times lead with concerns of the rise of a 'superbug' in Irish hospitals last year.

The Irish Examiner focus on the cost of extreme weather events as the bills reached €158 billion across the world.

The Echo focus on inspections of private rental properties in Cork city with close to 70 per cent failing the checks.

Meanwhile, in the UK violent crime, disillusioned doctors and NHS woes are splashed across the Tuesday papers.

The Sun quotes Ellie Edwards’s parents’ tribute describing her as the “light of their lives”, with a friend telling the Daily Mirror the beautician was dancing and singing moments before being shot dead in a pub.

An investigation by The Daily Telegraph has found energy companies are “hoarding” nearly £2 billion of customers’ cash, which they have been accused of using as a cheap source of finance amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Two-thirds of junior doctors surveyed in England are “actively” trying to leave the NHS, reports the i, which notes the workers may choose to go on strike in coming weeks.

“What does the UK really think about strikes?” asks The Independent, with the UK Government refusing to budge as it grapples with disputes on pay and working conditions across an array of sectors.

Analysis from The Guardian shows rail passengers have been delayed or disrupted on more than half of all train services departing from 15 of Britain’s busiest stations in the last year.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s “stealth taxes” will see middle-class families up to £40,000 worse off over the next decade, according to The Times.

A Daily Mail audit shows NHS reliance on agency staff means middlemen are charging the service half a billion pounds a year in fees.

The Daily Express has discovered the BBC spent more than £7 million on creating new logos.

And the Daily Star warns it is “getting chillier here” as it references a phenomenon in the southern US as a “blizzard of lizards”.



More in this section

Sinn Féin leader refuses to condemn IRA attacks on security forces in Northern Ireland Sinn Féin leader refuses to condemn IRA attacks on security forces in Northern Ireland
In Pictures: Stormont still suspended as Northern Ireland sees year of changes In Pictures: Stormont still suspended as Northern Ireland sees year of changes
‘No assumption’ Sinn Féin will ride into the next government – Mary Lou McDonald ‘No assumption’ Sinn Féin will ride into the next government – Mary Lou McDonald
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentpressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentthe echo
Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash

Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more