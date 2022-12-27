Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 08:50

Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash

The crash happened on the road between Dungannon and Cookstown on Monday afternoon.
Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

Three people have been killed, and four children injured in a road crash in Co Tyrone.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, and a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died in the incident.

Four children and a woman aged in her 20s were taken to hospital following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown, on Monday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene around 3.30pm.

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.

The air ambulance team was also called out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill expressed her deepest sympathies to the families of those killed in her Mid Ulster constituency.

“It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co Tyrone,” she said.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road.

“This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”



More in this section

Taoiseach hopes to visit Lebanon in the wake of Private Seán Rooney's death Taoiseach hopes to visit Lebanon in the wake of Private Seán Rooney's death
Two men being questioned over attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny Two men being questioned over attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
ulstersdlpcrashpsnico tyrone
Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth

Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more