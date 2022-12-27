Three people killed and four children injured in Tyrone crash

By Rebecca Black, PA

Three people have been killed, and four children injured in a road crash in Co Tyrone.

Police said the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, and a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died in the incident.

Four children and a woman aged in her 20s were taken to hospital following the smash in Dungannon Road, close to Cookstown, on Monday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene around 3.30pm.

Police can confirm that three people have died following a road traffic collision in Cookstown today. pic.twitter.com/D0uCVdTPBW — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) December 26, 2022

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it sent two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one non-emergency crew.

The air ambulance team was also called out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and another patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital,” a NIAS spokesman said.

My heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full recovery.https://t.co/g1y6qGGQQ5 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) December 26, 2022

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill expressed her deepest sympathies to the families of those killed in her Mid Ulster constituency.

“It is deeply tragic news to learn that three adults have been killed and a woman and four children injured as a result of this terrible road traffic collision in Co Tyrone,” she said.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “The community is devastated this evening following news of a fatal collision on the Dungannon Road.

“This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”