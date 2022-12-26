Garda ‘investigating all the circumstances’ around death of man in Co Louth

By Rebecca Black, PA

Gardai have said they are investigating all the circumstances around the death of a man in Co Louth.

The man, in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda on Thursday, and died on Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said a post-mortem examination has been concluded, but said the results “are not being released for operational reasons”.

“A full technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit,” they added.

“Gardai are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”