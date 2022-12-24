Bad weather, strikes and 'technical' issues causing Christmas travel disruptions

PA Reporters

Bad weather and industrial action are just some of the factors causing disruption to travel ahead of Christmas Day.

In New York, Irish passengers were among the affected when an Aer Lingus flight was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport due to a "technical issue".

The flight was bound for Dublin.

The airline said they were working to re-accomodate all passengers, and "ensure all customers depart New York by the evening of December 25th".

Also in the US, authorities are blaming the massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the US for at least 12 deaths.

The storm has continued to envelop much of the US, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for people travelling for the Christmas holiday.

It downed power lines, littered roads with piles of cars in fatal accidents and led to mass flight cancellations.

In the UK, rail passengers faced delays as they rushed to get the last trains before Christmas Eve services came to a halt while Britain’s roads were braced for extra traffic as a consequence of train staff strikes.

People embarking on festive getaways or heading home for the holidays gathered on the concourses of major stations including Euston in London and Birmingham New Street.

A walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail means trains were due to stop running early, and some routes had no services all day.

Trains in Scotland have stopped running until after Christmas as the latest round of railway workers’ industrial action gets under way.

ScotRail warned no trains north of the border will run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, with services expected to resume on December 27.

The strike by RMT union members is part of a long-running dispute over pay.