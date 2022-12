Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Greystones, Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

At around 6:30pm, a number of males entered the property and demanded cash.

A woman in her 40s was injured during the incident, however, her injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station.