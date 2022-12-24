Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 09:04

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages are dominated by the health crisis with news that the HSE is securing beds from private hospitals to help with overcrowding to out-of-hour GPs being overwhelmed. 
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages are dominated by the health crisis with news that the HSE is securing beds from private hospitals to help with overcrowding to out-of-hour GPs being overwhelmed.

The Irish Times leads with the news that the HSE has made arrangements to take space in a number of private hospitals, including St Vincent’s and the Mater in Dublin.

The Irish Examiner lead on comments from the medical director for Southdoc who warned that access to GP appointments is “collapsing” and, as a result, out-of-hours services are in danger of being overwhelmed this Christmas.

The Echo lead with the news that therapists are being removed from special schools across Ireland and need to be reinstated.

Meanwhile, further developments in the UK Government’s reaction to new gender reforms in Scotland headlines the Christmas Eve papers.

The iweekend says the UK is heading for a “clash” on the issue as ministers consider blocking the law, which make it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

The Daily Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come out in favour of changing the law in England to allow trans people to self-declare their gender.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror lead with Britain's King Charles promising to build on the Queen’s legacy in his first Christmas speech.

The Sun says the Duke of York is being evicted from Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere, The Times reports over-50s are being encouraged to end early retirement over fears of the impact the practice is having on Britain’s economic recovery.

The collapse in NHS emergency care has contributed to more than 15,000 excess deaths, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says health service bosses are under fire for spending money on “woke non-jobs” as workers strike for better pay.

The FT Weekend reports China is battling “250 million Covid cases” as the virus surges through the population after the lifting of restrictions.

And the Daily Star says Russian hackers have launched an “offensive” against artist Banksy.



