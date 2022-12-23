Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 11:57

Man (70s) seriously injured in Westmeath collision involving car and articulated truck

The collision took place on the N4 in Rathowen on Thursday afternoon
Gardaí are appealing for information after a serious road traffic collision in Co Westmeath last week.

The collision occurred on the N4 in Rathowen at approximately 12.30pm on December 15th. The incident involved a car and an articulated truck.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where his condition is said to be serious.

No other injuries were reported following the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044-938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



gardaicollisioncrashwestmeathrathowenmidland regional hospital mullingar
